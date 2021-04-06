2021 Women's Six Nations: Scotland's Molly Wright given three-game ban
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby
Scotland front row forward Molly Wright will miss the rest of the Women's Six Nations after being given a three-match ban for her red card against England.
Wright was dismissed for a high tackle on Vickii Cornborough shortly after coming on in Saturday's opening 52-10 loss in Doncaster.
Her "clear remorse" led to the ban being halved at a disciplinary hearing.
She will miss the game against Italy on 17 April and the fixture a week later against an opponent to be confirmed.