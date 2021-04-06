Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Molly Wright made her Scotland debut last year

Scotland front row forward Molly Wright will miss the rest of the Women's Six Nations after being given a three-match ban for her red card against England.

Wright was dismissed for a high tackle on Vickii Cornborough shortly after coming on in Saturday's opening 52-10 loss in Doncaster.

Her "clear remorse" led to the ban being halved at a disciplinary hearing.

She will miss the game against Italy on 17 April and the fixture a week later against an opponent to be confirmed.