Dan Biggar will play for Northampton for the first time since being on Six Nations duty with Wales

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 10 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Northampton make nine changes as they bid to make a first European semi-final since their 2014 Challenge Cup triumph.

Fly-half Dan Biggar returns from an abdominal injury while co-captain Lewis Ludlam is recalled at flanker.

Ulster boss Dan McFarland has picked the same XV that eased to victory over a second-string Harlequins last week.

There is still no return for Iain Henderson, so Alan O'Connor and Kieran Treadwell continue their partnership in the second row.

In Henderson's absence, Jordi Murphy will again captain the side from the back row.

Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale form an exciting back three, with Billy Burns and John Cooney again forming the half-back partnership.

The Challenge Cup semi-final draw will be held on Sunday.

Northampton: Freeman; Sleightholme, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller (co-capt), S Matavesi, Hill, Ribbans, Coles, Isiekwe, Ludlam (co-capt), Harrison

Replacements: Haywood, Auterac, Painter, Moon, Wood, James, Tuala, Dingwall

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Herring, Moore, O'Connor, Treadwell; Reidy, Murphy (capt), Timoney

Replacements: Andrew, Warwick, O'Toole, M Rea, Jones, Mathewson, Madigan, McIlroy

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz (Fra)