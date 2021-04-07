Will Goodrick-Clarke: London Irish prop gets three-week ban for dangerous tackle
London Irish prop Will Goodrick-Clarke has been banned for three weeks after being sent off in his side's European Challenge Cup win over Cardiff Blues.
The 25-year-old was dismissed for a dangerous tackle six minutes into the second half after making contact with the head of Blues prop Dillon Lewis.
He admitted the offence, which carries a starting point of a six-week ban.
His guilty plea and good disciplinary record saw him have three weeks cut from the punishment.
Goodrick-Clarke will miss his side's Challenge Cup quarter-final away at Bath on Friday as well as Premiership trips to Northampton and Harlequins.