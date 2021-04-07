Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Goodrick-Clarke has been a regular in the London Irish front row this season

London Irish prop Will Goodrick-Clarke has been banned for three weeks after being sent off in his side's European Challenge Cup win over Cardiff Blues.

The 25-year-old was dismissed for a dangerous tackle six minutes into the second half after making contact with the head of Blues prop Dillon Lewis.

He admitted the offence, which carries a starting point of a six-week ban.

His guilty plea and good disciplinary record saw him have three weeks cut from the punishment.

Goodrick-Clarke will miss his side's Challenge Cup quarter-final away at Bath on Friday as well as Premiership trips to Northampton and Harlequins.