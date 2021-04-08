Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Robyn Wilkins has made 33 appearances in the Women's Six Nations

Women's 2021 Six Nations Pool B: Wales v Ireland Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff, Date: Saturday, 10 April Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and app.

Wales full-back Robyn Wilkins will win her 50th cap as Warren Abrahams' side host Ireland in the Women's Six Nations at the Arms Park on Saturday.

Abrahams makes four changes from the heavy France defeat, including a start for Courtney Keight in place of Jasmine Joyce, who is away on GB Sevens duty.

Wilkins, who won her first cap aged 18 against Italy back in 2014, has scored two tries and 77 points for Wales.

"This milestone means more having waited for it," said Wilkins.

"I worked hard during lockdown and feel I'm in the best shape of my life.

"Warren has asked me to play full-back at the moment and... I'm happy to do whatever is best for the team.

"I looked at Megan Davies winning her first cap at 19 last weekend and it literally seems like yesterday that I was in a similar position."

The other changes see Cara Hope and Cerys Hale replace Caryl Thomas and Donna Rose in the front row, while Natalia John starts at lock in place of Teleri Wyn Davies.

"Last weekend's loss hurts us all, but that pain is important if we want to improve and be competitive against the best sides in the world," said Abrahams.

"The match was a great benchmark and it is up to every member of the Wales Women programme now to take responsibility.

"Those who take it will stay on the bus and we will keep driving towards that vision."

Wales: Robyn Wilkins (Gloucester-Hartpury); Lisa Neumann (Sale Sharks), Hannah Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Kerin Lake (Gloucester-Hartpury), Courtney Keight (Bristol Bears); Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears), Jess Roberts (Sale Sharks); Cara Hope (Gloucester-Hartpury), Kelsey Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Cerys Hale (Gloucester-Hartpury), Natalia John (Bristol Bears), Gwen Crabb (Gloucester-Hartpury), Georgia Evans (Saracens), Manon Johnes (Bristol Bears), Siwan Lillicrap (capt, Bristol Bears)

Replacements: Molly Kelly (Sale Sharks), Caryl Thomas (Worcester Warriors), Donna Rose (Saracens), Teleri Wyn Davies (Sale Sharks), Bethan Dainton (Harlequins), Megan Davies (Exeter Chiefs), Niamh Terry (Exeter Chiefs), Caitlin Lewis (Cardiff Met)