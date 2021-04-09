Morgan Morris: Ospreys number eight signs new deal
Ospreys number eight Morgan Morris has signed a new two-year deal with the region.
The 22-year-old played for Wales Under-20s during the 2017 and 2018 Six Nations and has established himself in the Ospreys back-row.
"This is the best place for me, it's my home club and we have a new coaching staff, who have brought a whole new culture with them," said Morris.
"There is a togetherness with this squad."