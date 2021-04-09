Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Owen Farrell was an ever-present for England in this year's Six Nations, with four of his five starts coming at centre

England captain Owen Farrell's return to action for Saracens has been delayed after he sustained a minor strain.

The 29-year-old, who was named Sarries skipper this week after the retirement of Brad Barritt, was expected to face Bedford Blues on Sunday.

But fly-half Farrell, who has won 93 caps, will now miss the Championship game with an unspecified injury.

Farrell had suffered a concussion against Ireland last month, but had recovered and was set to return.

Meanwhile, Mako Vunipola, Maro Itoje, Billy Vunipola and Elliot Daly will all return for Sarries this weekend after Six Nations duty.

The north London club sit fourth in the Championship table, with two wins and a defeat from their first three matches following relegation from the Premiership.