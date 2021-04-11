Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Stuart McCloskey gets help from Jordi Murphy as Ulster charge forward against Northampton

Ulster flanker Jordi Murphy says it was a "great feeling" to earn a 35-27 victory over Northampton Saints in the European Challenge Cup quarter-final.

The Irish visitors to Franklin's Gardens fought back from 22-14 down at half-time to make the last four.

"We're obviously delighted - this is a tough place to play and we've had a good attitude all week," said Murphy.

"We were down pretty quickly but I loved the reaction we had to put them under pressure at times."

Northampton had three players sin-binned in the first half but Ulster failed to make their numerical advantage count as the visitors trailed at the break.

However a much-improved performance after the restart helped Dan McFarland's men battle their way to a hard-fought victory.

"We did a lot right in the first half but we probably didn't win the physicality battle," the Ulster captain told BT Sport.

"They down to 13 at one stage and we obviously have liked to put more points on the board but there were calm heads at half-time - we knew we could do it and it's just really pleasing."

Five-star Ulster

Murphy was named man-of-the-match as Ulster scored five tries to secure their place in Sunday's semi-final draw along with Bath, Leicester Tigers and Montpellier.

"We'll wait to see who we get drawn with but I think we can take any team on any day," he added.

"We just have to have the right attitude when we come out and then we can do some really special things.

"We've got of a couple of games now before the semi-final so we'll focus on them. Whoever we get we'll take them seriously and we're really looking forward to it."