Gregor Townsend turned down the chance to be part of the Lions set-up in 2017

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is set to be named as the British & Irish Lions attack coach for the tour of South Africa this summer.

Head coach Warren Gatland is preparing for the series to go ahead as planned in July, with his backroom team to be announced on Tuesday.

Townsend was offered a role by Gatland for the 2017 tour to New Zealand, but turned it down to focus on Scotland.

But this time he has accepted the chance lead the Lions' attack.

Townsend was a key player in the victorious series win in South Africa back in 1997, when he played at fly-half.

No more than three Scots have been selected in an initial British & Irish Lions squad since that tour, with Townsend's presence on the staff a potential help to some Scotland players' selection chances.

Scotland beat England, France, and Italy in the Six Nations but finished fourth on points difference.