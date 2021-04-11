European Challenge Cup: Ulster away to Leicester in semi-finals with Bath facing Montpellier
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Ulster will face Leicester away in the European Challenge Cup semi-finals on the weekend of 30 April/2 May with Bath drawn against Montpellier.
The Irish province have beaten English sides Harlequins and Northampton Saints to reach the last-four stage.
Ulster trailed 22-14 at half-time in Northampton on Saturday before fighting back to clinch a 35-27 victory.
Leicester reached the Challenge Cup semi-finals for a second successive season by beating Newcastle 39-15.
The sides last met in the pool stages of the European Champions Cup two years ago when Ulster defeated the English Premiership side home and away.