Ulster beat Leicester home and away in the pool stages of the Champions Cup two seasons ago

Ulster will face Leicester away in the European Challenge Cup semi-finals on the weekend of 30 April/2 May with Bath drawn against Montpellier.

The Irish province have beaten English sides Harlequins and Northampton Saints to reach the last-four stage.

Ulster trailed 22-14 at half-time in Northampton on Saturday before fighting back to clinch a 35-27 victory.

Leicester reached the Challenge Cup semi-finals for a second successive season by beating Newcastle 39-15.

The sides last met in the pool stages of the European Champions Cup two years ago when Ulster defeated the English Premiership side home and away.