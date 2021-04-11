Champions Cup semi-final draw: Leinster to face La Rochelle, Toulouse host Bordeaux

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leinster's Robbie Henshaw runs with the ball
Leinster beat holders Exeter on Saturday to reach the semi-finals

Four-time winners Leinster will face Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle away in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final.

Leinster - who last won the competition in 2018 - earned their place by beating holders Exeter on Saturday.

Former Ireland fly-half O'Gara is head coach of the French side, who beat Sale to seal their place in the final four.

The semi-finals will take place on 1 and 2 May, with Toulouse hosting Bordeaux-Begles in the weekend's other fixture.

With Exeter and Sale both losing their quarter-finals, there will be no Premiership representation in the final four.

In the Challenge Cup semi-finals, Leicester will host Ulster and Bath welcome Montpellier.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport