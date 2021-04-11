Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leinster beat holders Exeter on Saturday to reach the semi-finals

Four-time winners Leinster will face Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle away in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final.

Leinster - who last won the competition in 2018 - earned their place by beating holders Exeter on Saturday.

Former Ireland fly-half O'Gara is head coach of the French side, who beat Sale to seal their place in the final four.

The semi-finals will take place on 1 and 2 May, with Toulouse hosting Bordeaux-Begles in the weekend's other fixture.

With Exeter and Sale both losing their quarter-finals, there will be no Premiership representation in the final four.

In the Challenge Cup semi-finals, Leicester will host Ulster and Bath welcome Montpellier.

