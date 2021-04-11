Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bath beat London Irish on Friday night to book their place in the European Challenge Cup semis

Bath and Leicester have been kept apart and handed home ties in the European Challenge Cup semi-final draw.

Leicester, twice European champions in 2001 and 2002, and beaten Challenge Cup semi-finalists in 2020, will face 1999 European champions Ulster, conquerors of both Harlequins and Northampton.

Bath, the 1998 European champions, face French opposition in Montpellier, the 2016 Challenge Cup winners.

Both ties are scheduled to be played on Friday 30 April.

Four-time winners Leinster will face La Rochelle away in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final.