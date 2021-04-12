Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Fans have not been permitted inside any sporting venues in the Republic of Ireland since March 2020

Leinster have submitted a proposal to the Irish government that would see spectators return to the RDS as a test event for bringing fans back into stadia.

The club's proposal outlines how it would implement rapid antigen testing to allow 2,000 fans inside the venue.

If approved, they are hopeful a trial match could take place as early as May.

In April, the government's rapid testing group recommended the antigen test should be used on a trial basis in sporting organisations, schools, colleges and workplaces.

Leinster's 52-page proposal, which is supported by the IRFU, outlines how spectators would be tested prior to entering the stadium.

Fans would then take their seats in four separate areas of the stadium, each holding 500 fans all maintaining social distancing, to deliver 11% of the RDS' capacity.

"This is an opportunity to show that matches with supporters are possible, under strict testing, supervision and management of course, and that there is a roadmap ahead that rugby and indeed all sports and events can follow," said Leinster chief executive Mick Dawson.

"The lessons that we could all take from hosting such a trial match would be invaluable as the wider sports and entertainment industry looks to recover from the effects of the last 12 months and looks forward to a better and a brighter future when we can hope to resume some level of normality."

Leinster have suggested the inaugural Rainbow Cup could provide the perfect opportunity for such a test event, however the future of the competition itself remains in doubt because of Covid-19 issues.