Johnny Williams' middle names are Bleddyn Rhys

Wales centre Johnny Williams will not play again in the 2020-21 season due to a shoulder injury that needs surgery.

The 24-year-old suffered the blow as Scarlets lost heavily to Sale Sharks in the European Champions Cup round of 16 earlier this month.

Williams was forced off in the first half of the game at Parc y Scarlets.

Scarlets say he "will be targeting a return to action in preparation for the 2021-22 season" after undergoing surgery in the coming days.

Williams was part of the England Under-20s side that won the Junior World Championships in 2016 and made a try-scoring appearance for Eddie Jones' senior side in the uncapped match against the Barbarians in June 2019.

But he qualified for Wales via his father Gareth and switched allegiance as he joined Scarlets last summer.

Williams made his first international appearance as Wales beat Georgia in Llanelli in November in the Autumn Nations Cup.