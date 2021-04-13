Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lloyd Williams' try put Cardiff Blues 32-20 ahead against London Irish

Cardiff Blues scrum-half Lloyd Williams has been cleared of stamping on London Irish fly-half Paddy Jackson.

The 31-year-old was cited for allegedly "stamping or trampling" on Jackson in the 78th minute of the Blues' 41-35 Challenge Cup loss.

Following a disciplinary hearing, it was deemed that Williams' actions "did not warrant a red card, and on that basis the complaint was dismissed".

The Wales international faces no sanction for the foul.