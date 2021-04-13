Darren Barry: Newcastle Falcons lock joins French Pro D2 side RC Vannes
Newcastle Falcons lock Darren Barry has joined Gloucester centre Harry Trinder as a 'medical joker' signing at French Pro D2 side RC Vannes.
The 31-year-old has played 20 games for the Falcons since his arrival from Worcester in 2019, helping them to promotion from the Championship.
Barry joins a Vannes side also featuring ex-England full-back Nick Abendanon, and Andy Symons.
"Darren has been given a great opportunity," boss Dean Richards said.
"I would like to thank Darren for being a great professional during his time with the club, which included helping us to promotion back into the Premiership.
"He has been a very popular and hard-working member of the squad, and we wish him all the best for his time over in France."
Vannes are battling with Perpignan for a place in the elite Top 14 division.