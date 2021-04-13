Simon Zebo will add to the 144 appearances he made for Munster between 2010 and 2018

Simon Zebo will leave Racing 92 this summer to return to Munster on a one-year deal in a move which could see him resuming his Ireland career.

Cork-born Zebo, 31, joined Racing 92 in the summer of 2018 after spending eight years with his native Irish province.

Ireland's policy of only picking home-based players means he hasn't added to his 35 caps during his time in France.

"I am thrilled and honoured to be coming back home," said Zebo, who can play wing or full-back.

"My family and I have been so lucky to have enjoyed three incredible years with Racing 92 in Paris and I cannot thank the team there enough, I really have made friends for life and take with me some brilliant memories.

"However, as everyone knows, Munster holds a very special place in my heart and I've always said that I wanted to play for them and potentially Ireland again, so when this opportunity arose the lure of being close to home, family and friends and Munster fans, it outweighed all other options."

Zebo, whose attacking instincts still mark him out as one of the most exciting players in world rugby, remains Munster's all-time leading try scorer with 60 and his return home could open the door to him being involved in Ireland's World Cup campaign in France in 2023.

He played 144 times for Munster between 2010 and 2018 and also toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2013.