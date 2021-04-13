Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland returned from a six month absence in style with a 45-0 win over Wales last weekend

2021 Women's Six Nations: Ireland v France Venue: Donnybrook, Dublin Date: Saturday, 17 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website

Saturday's Women's Six Nations fixtures between Ireland and France in Dublin is set to go ahead as scheduled.

There were concerns over the game after it was announced that France would be added to Ireland's mandatory hotel quarantine list on Thursday.

"We have been told that the game on Saturday will not be impacted so we are going ahead as scheduled," confirmed the IRFU.

Whoever wins Saturday's contest will finish top of Six Nations Pool B.

The winners will then meet England on 24 April in the final of the re-structured championship.

Both Ireland and France opened their accounts with thumping wins over Wales, but the developing international travel situation in Ireland put their meeting at Donnybrook in doubt.

The Irish Government has yet to issue guidance on the elite sport policy for athletes arriving from countries on the mandatory quarantine list.

With La Rochelle due to travel to Dublin to meet Leinster in the Champions Cup semi-final on 2 May, the IRFU is awaiting guidance on the wider implications for rugby matches in the coming weeks and months.