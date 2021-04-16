Premiership: Sale Sharks v Gloucester (Sat)
Last updated on .From the section English Rugby
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 17 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Sale Sharks make six changes from their defeat at La Rochelle in the European Champions Cup quarter-final last week.
Arron Reed, Luke James and JP du Preez all return to the team for the third-placed side.
Gloucester make four changes to the XV that started the defeat by La Rochelle a fortnight ago, with Jack Singleton, Alex Craig, Jack Clement and Charlie Chapman coming in.
England winger Jonny May is set to make his 150th appearance for the club.
Sale: L. James, Reed, S. James, J.V Rensburg, Yarde, R. Du Preez, De Klerk, Harrison, Van Der Merwe, Oosthuizen, Wiese, JP. Du Preez, JL. Du Preez, T. Curry, D. Du Preez.
Replacements: Langdon, Morozov, Harper, Phillips, Neild, Cliff, MacGinty, Hammersley.
Gloucester: Carreras, Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, May, Barton, Chapman, Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Balmain, Slater, Craig, Clement, Ludlow, Ackermann.
Replacements: Walker, Seville, Ford-Robinson, Garvey, Morgan, Heinz, Twelvetrees, Moyle.
Referee: Adam Leal (RFU)
- Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here