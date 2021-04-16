Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter's England centre Henry Slade was man of the match against Wasps at Twickenham in October after scoring a try in his second successive Premiership final

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 17 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Exeter return to Premiership action against Wasps after their European title defence ended against Leinster last weekend.

They head into the game off a run of two defeats in three games, having also lost 34-18 at Gloucester in their last game before the European break.

Wasps make three changes from their European loss to Clermont-Auvergne.

Tom West returns at loosehead prop, while Ben Morris comes in at blindside flanker and Rob Miller is at full-back.

Morris replaces James Gaskell, out with a calf injury, while Miller comes in for Matteo Minozzi, who is sidelined with an eye injury.

England scrum-half Dan Robson makes his 100th Premiership appearance for Wasps, while fit-again flanker Alfie Barbeary is back on the bench for the first time since December, joined by Levi Douglas and Lyon-bound Lima Sopoaga.

Form guide

Exeter's defeat by Gloucester, prior to their win over Lyon and subsequent tEuropean exit was their fifth loss in 15 league games this season - of which two have been at Sandy Park, to leaders Bristol and fifth-placed Northampton.

Ninth-placed Wasps have won just once in six Premiership games - but that was their last away game, the 20-18 win at Newcastle on 19 March.

Wasps, who have won five of their last seven away games in all competitions, are looking for a first Premiership double over Exeter, having beaten a significantly weakened Chiefs side 34-5 at the Ricoh Arena on 2 January.

But Wasps have won only once before at Sandy Park, 26-19 in April 2019 - and they also lost the one that really mattered, last season's 19-13 Premiership final win at Twickenham in October.

Exeter are back closer to full strength, with three established internationals - Wales prop Tomas Francis, Scotland lock Jonny Gray and England winger Jack Nowell - all only good enough for the bench.

Wasps, by contrast, are missing both Willis brothers and the experience of Jimmy Gopperth.

Exeter: Hogg; Cordero, Slade, Devoto, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), Maunder; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Skinner, Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Moon, Francis, Gray, Lonsdale, Townsend, Skinner, Nowell.

Wasps: Miller; Odogwu, Fekitoa, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Umaga,Robson; West, Taylor, Brookes, Launchbury (capt), Rowlands, Morris, Young, Shields.

Replacements: Oghre, Harris, Toomaga-Allen, Douglas, Barbeary, Vellacott, Sopoaga, Kibirige

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU).