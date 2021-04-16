Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Max Malins returns to Bristol's side following England commitments during the Six Nations

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 17 April Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle Falcons welcome back fly-half Toby Flood as they face league leaders Bristol Bears.

Cooper Vuna is the only other change to the team which started the European Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat by Leicester last Saturday.

Bristol make nine changes from their European Champions Cup exit by Bordeaux-Begles.

Full-back Max Malins makes his first start of the year while Ben Earl returns to the Bears back row.

Bristol are going in search of sixth successive Premiership win while Newcastle are bidding to stop a run of four defeats in a row.

Newcastle: Penny; Vuna, Wacokecoke, Lucock, Stevenson; Flood, Young, Davison, McGuigan, Mulipola, Peterson, Robinson, Welch, Wilson (capt), Chick.

Replacements: Blamire, Brocklebank, Ah You, Fuser, Van der Walt, Schreuder, Connon, Graham.

Bristol: Malins; Morahan, O'Conor, S Piutau (co-capt), Adeolokun; Sheedy, Uren; Y Thomas, Capon, Afoa, Joyce, Vui, Harding, Earl, Heenan (co-capt).

Replacements: Kloska, Woolmore, Lahiff, Holmes, D Thomas, Kessell, Lloyd, Leiua.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).