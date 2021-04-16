Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Underhill missed the European Challenge Cup quarter-final win against London Irish

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Sunday, 18 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Josh Matavesi, Will Muir and Sam Underhill are recalled as Bath host old rivals Leicester.

The trio missed the European Challenge Cup quarter-final win against London Irish and Matavesi's return sees Orlando Bailey drop to the bench.

Leicester also reached the last four of the Challenge Cup last weekend.

George Ford and Ben Youngs return as the Tigers' three-quarter pairing while Dan Cole and Elis Genge are also named in the front row with Tom Youngs.

Leicester are looking for their first Premiership season double over Bath since 2011 having won their meeting at Welford Road in January.

A win for either side could see them climb into the top six.

Bath: Watson; Cokanasiga, Joseph, Redpath, Muir; J Matavesi, Spencer; Obano, Walker, Stuart, McNally, Ewels (capt), Faletau, Underhill, Mercer.

Replacements: Du Toit, J Schoeman, Thomas, Williams, Reid, Chudley, Bailey, Gray.

Leicester: Steward; Potter, Moroni, Kelly, Murimurivalu; Ford, B Youngs; Genge, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Wells, Green, Martin, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, De Bruin, Heyes, Lavanini, Wallace, Wigglesworth, McPhillips, Scott.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).