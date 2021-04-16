Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Back-row Lewis Evans has played 15 seasons for Dragons

Dragons appearance record-holder Lewis Evans will retire at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The back-row, 33, made his senior debut for the Welsh region in 2006 and has gone on to make 236 appearances in all competitions.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan said: "To play for one region as successfully and for as long as Lewis has is an outstanding achievement.

"He has been a key figure throughout his playing career at Dragons."

Evans came through the Dragons age-grade system and also featured for Ebbw Vale and home club Newport, while he was named captain of the region ahead of the 2016-17 season.

He represented Wales at all age group levels and played for Wales Sevens, and was unfortunate not to have won a senior international cap after twice being called up by Wales.

Dragons chairman David Buttress said: "Lewis has been an absolutely incredible servant to the Dragons.

"He is a true homegrown success story having come through our academy before becoming the ultimate professional over 15 seasons.

"Lewis epitomises what it is to be a Dragon and his record number of appearances is one that will undoubtedly stand the test of time and may never be surpassed.

"We wish him all the best for the future and will support him in his transition from the professional game."