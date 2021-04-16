Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Owen Farrell last appeared for Saracens against Wasps in the Premiership in September

Owen Farrell will make his return for Saracens when they travel to Doncaster in the Championship on Sunday after recovering from a calf injury.

Club captain Farrell was ruled out of the win against Bedford with a strain.

Fellow England internationals Mako and Billy Vunipola, Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Elliot Day will also start the trip to Castle Park.

Doncaster are second in the Championship table with five wins from five while Saracens are third.

England captain Farrell, 29, had been stood down from selection after the Six Nations through concussion but the calf strain sustained in training then ruled him out of last Sunday's home win against Bedford.

Saracens have lost one and won four of their five league matches so far as they bid to secure an immediate return to the Premiership.

They face a crucial couple of weeks in their bid to qualify for May's promotion play-off as they face leaders Ealing Trailfinders at home next weekend.

Wales centre Nick Tompkins also starts the visit to Doncaster having returned from his season-long loan at Dragons.