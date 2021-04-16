Todd Gleave: Gloucester hooker joins Ospreys on loan
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Gloucester hooker Todd Gleave has joined Ospreys on loan for the rest of the season.
The 25-year-old has made 20 appearances for Gloucester having joined from London Irish in 2018.
Gleave started his senior career with Bath and has also played for London Scottish and Rosslyn Park.
Ospreys have added Gleave to their squad after hookers Dewi Lake and Scott Otten were ruled out of the Rainbow Cup because of injury.
