Women's Six Nations 2021: Scotland v Italy Scotland (10) 20 Tries: Skeldon, Wassell; Pens: Nelson (2); Cons: Nelson (2) Italy (19) 41 Tries: Furlan (3), Rigoni (2), Arrighetti, Minuzzi; Cons: Silari (3)

Captain Manuela Furlan scored a hat-trick as Italy cruised to victory over Scotland in their Women's Six Nations clash in Glasgow.

Beatrice Rigoni also crossed twice as the visitors ran in seven tries and ensured they will face Ireland next week with third place at stake.

Scotland trailed by just nine points at the break but could not claw their way back despite Emma Wassell's try.

Bryan's Easson's side need to beat Wales next week to avoid last place.

A brief period of pressure at the end gave the Scots hope of narrowing the deficit, but it came to nothing and Furlan completed her hat-trick in the closing stages.

It was a powerful performance from Italy, who rarely looked in danger of letting their early advantage slip at Scotstoun.

Line-ups

Scotland: Rollie; Musgrove, Thomson, Nelson, Gaffney; Law, McDonald; Bartlett, Skeldon, Kennedy, Wassell, McMillan, Gallagher, McLachlan, Cattigan.

Replacements: Rettie, Cockburn, Muzambe, Belisle, Howat, Maxwell, Willis, Grant.

Italy: Ostuni Minuzzi; Furlan, Sillari, Rigoni, Magatti; Madia, Barattin; Skofca, Bettoni, Gai, Fedrighi, Duca, Arrighetti, Cammarano, Giordano.

Replacements: Turani, Maris, Tounesi, Locatelli, Veronese, Sgorbini, Stefan, Muzzo.