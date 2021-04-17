Premier 15s: Saracens stay top after Loughborough win
Sophie de Goede scored 18 points as Premier 15s leaders Saracens beat Loughborough Lightning 38-29 in an exciting game.
Saracens were 19-7 in front at half-time but they only led 33-29 late on before a Rachel Laqeretabua try made sure of victory for the visitors.
Wasps also came through a close game as they won 25-20 at Gloucester-Hartpury.
Harlequins Women were more convincing winners as they beat Worcester Warriors 31-7.
DMP Durham Sharks, who are bottom of the table, were inspired by Elizabeth Blacklock as they recorded their first win of the season at the 17th attempt with a 34-17 victory at Bristol Bears.
Sale Sharks are second from bottom and, with the help of tries from Lisa Neumann and Hollie Bawden, produced a surprise 17-10 win over Exeter Chiefs.