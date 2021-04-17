Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin cut a dejected figure after the eight-try demolition by France on Saturday

Ireland head coach Adam Griggs admitted his side made too many errors in a Six Nations defeat by France which emphasised the gulf between the teams.

Ireland were buoyed by a 45-0 win over Wales last weekend but could not contain the rampant French in Dublin.

"We probably didn't help ourselves and the first two tries came from our mistakes," said Griggs.

"A good performance last week did not make us a good team, a bad performance this week does not make us a bad team."

"We are better than the scoreline reflects," he added.

Although France and England were hot favourites to contest the final, Ireland were expected to give the visitors a stern test but that did not materialise.

French forward Marjorie Mayans conceded they did not think they would win by so much.

"We expected a big challenge and prepared very well, but we did not expect such a score," she said.

"That was a bit of a surprise. We were very clinical and happy with that victory and for sure we will need another massive performance against England."

Ireland will play either Scotland or Italy to determine who finishes in third place and Griggs and his captain Ciara Griffin insisted that is still a position worth fighting for.

"We can't drop our head because it's not finished yet," claimed Griffin.

"We have another Cup final to go next week."

Ireland conceded five tries in the first half of Saturday's Six Nations game against France in Dublin

Griggs believes Ireland, who only had one game in the past year prior to last week's win in Wales, will improve with more game time.

The aim now is to take the lessons from this sobering defeat and ensure a third-placed finish next weekend before focusing on a potential World Cup qualifier in the autumn.

"We want to be the third best team in this tournament without a doubt, and we can focus on putting on a performance next week that shows that.

"This group will get better with more games. We are on a different journey and I know we have improved and we want to show we are in the top half of this table.

"The players are down at the moment, a bit low on energy and when you lose the body always seems a lot sorer.

"But we said we have got to take the learnings and show we are the third best team in this competition by putting on a performance we can be proud of."