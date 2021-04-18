Doncaster 15-50 Saracens: Owen Farrell leads big win as England players star
|Greene King IPA Championship
|Doncaster (3) 15
|Tries: Davies, Spittle Con: McBryde Pen: Olver
|Saracens (22) 50
|Tries: Lewington, Maitland, Itoje, Rhodes, Davies 2, Woolstencroft, Whiteley Cons: Farrell 3, Manu Vunipola 2
England captain Owen Farrell returned for Saracens to lead them to a big Championship win at Doncaster.
Farrell and fellow England players Mako and Billy Vunipola, Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Elliot Daly all started.
Eight tries saw Sarries end Doncaster's unbeaten start and move them a point behind the Knights in third place.
Aled Davies with a brace, Alex Lewington, Sean Maitland, Itoje, Michael Rhodes, Tom Woolstencroft and Tom Whiteley all got on the scoresheet.
Doncaster scored two late tries through Jack Davies and Jack Spittle but they were beaten for the first time in six games.
Farrell played 53 minutes, kicking three conversions as Saracens scored five tries before half-time. His neat grubber kick also set Scotland international Maitland clear for an early try at Castle Park.
All of the England players were withdrawn by the final quarter after Itoje had added to his two tries against Bedford last Sunday with their third score of the first half, a pick-and-go from close range.
Daly, starting at outside centre, also played a key role in setting up scrum-half Davies' second try while Farrell and Mako Vunipola combined with breaks to set up Rhodes' score.
Saracens have now won four out of five matches after losing their opening-round fixture at Cornish Pirates.
They will need to finish in the top two of the table after the round-robin stage of 10 matches to qualify for the promotion play-off in June.
They host unbeaten leaders Ealing Trailfinders next Sunday in their bid to make an immediate return to the Premiership.
Doncaster: McBryde; Evans, Foley, Edwards, Spittle; Olver, Warr; Cade, Hunter, Foster, Challinor, Sexton, Joyce, Graham, Volpi.
Replacements: Roberts, Pieterse, Jones, Britton, Smith, Mitchell, Newey, Davies.
Saracens: Obatoyinbo; Lewington, Daly, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell, Davies; Mako Vunipola, George, Koch, Itoje, Swinson, Rhodes, Reffell, B Vunipola.
Replacements: Woolstencroft, Barrington, Clarey, Hunter-Hill, Christie, Whiteley, Manu Vunipola, Morris.