Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Manu Tuilagi damaged his Achilles playing for Sale against Northampton earlier this season

England and British & Irish Lions centre Manu Tuilagi has signed a new two-year contract with Sale Sharks, to run to the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 29-year-old, who is currently recovering from an Achilles injury, scored one try in six games for the Sharks before he was sidelined.

Tuilagi joined on an initial short-term deal in July 2020, following his release by Leicester Tigers.

"The boys here at Sale are fantastic," Tuilagi said.

"The environment that the coaches and staff have created is so good for me both on and off the field.

"We're going in the right direction and it's a really exciting time to be involved with the club.

"I can't wait to get back on the field as soon as possible so I can help the boys."

Samoa-born Tuilagi has 43 England caps, the last of which came in the 2020 Six Nations.