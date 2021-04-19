Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nick David could well fill the void at full-back left by Mike Brown's summer departure to Newcastle

Worcester back Nick David will join Premiership rivals Harlequins at the end of the season.

David, 22, has impressed since his Premiership debut in February last year, scoring eight tries in 28 games.

"He's a guy with a promising career path ahead of him," said Quins attack and backs coach Nick Evans.

"We're delighted that he will be taking the next step in his rugby with Harlequins, adding to a backline filled with talented outside backs."

David, who came up through the Worcester ranks, has been capped at youth level by England and signed his first senior contract at Sixways last summer.

Harlequins have not disclosed the length of contract that David has signed.

"I was thrilled to hear that Harlequins were interested in signing me," David told the Harlequins website. external-link

"I feel my playing style and the attributes of my game are well suited to the traditional Quins brand of rugby, and I'm looking forward to playing that style alongside a few friends in Marcus Smith, Cadan Murley, George Head and Simon Kerrod.

"While I'm looking forward to starting the next chapter with Quins, I want to thank everyone at Worcester Warriors for their help and support throughout the early part of my career."