Jersey Reds last played a home game on 29 February 2020 when they lost to Newcastle Falcons in front of 1,892 spectators

Jersey Reds will be the first team in English rugby to play in front of supporters in 2021 on Saturday.

The Government of Jersey has allowed the Championship side to play in front of 1,000 people when they host Nottingham.

Due to the pandemic, the Reds have not played a home game since they lost to Newcastle on 29 February 2020.

Jersey have played their first five games away this season and are second-from-bottom of the second tier.

Sport in the United Kingdom is gradually welcoming back supporters as part of test events - 4,000 spectators attended Sunday's FA Cup semi-final between Leicester City and Southampton while 300 fans have been attending sessions of the World Snooker Champion-ship in Sheffield.

Some Premiership matches had crowds of up to 2,000 people in December when Covid-19 restrictions were briefly relaxed.

The Championship did not begin until last month with a reduced 10-game regular season schedule with all games initially played behind closed doors.