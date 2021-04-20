Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Butler comes in with Cornish Pirates having three centres out injured

Cornish Pirates have signed Worcester Warriors centre Will Butler on a dual-registration contract.

The 22-year-old made his debut for the Pirates as a replacement in the win at Nottingham on Saturday having initially joined the Championship club on a short-term loan.

Butler has played 17 times for his Premiership parent club and is a former England Under-20 international.

He comes in with the Pirates' back-line depleted by injuries.

Centres Nicolas De Battista and Callum Patterson, along with winger Maliq Holden, all have long-term injuries which will cause them to miss at least the rest of this season.

The Pirates also saw wingers Harry Davey and Robin Wedlake and full-back AJ Cant come off injured at Nottingham while centre Shae Tucker has picked up a knock too.

"We're really pleased to have a talented young back like Will in the squad," Pirates joint head coach Alan Paver told BBC Radio Cornwall after Butler's debut.

"Everybody's spoken extremely highly of him, we hope we can expose him and push his development on to the next level.

"He's got a lot of credibility with what he's done already, we're just hoping we can see the best of him."