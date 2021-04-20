Eddie Jones: England coach gets RFU backing after review

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments56

Eddie Jones
Jones has won three Six Nations titles since starting his England role in 2016

Eddie Jones has been backed to continue as England head coach following a review into the team's disappointing fifth-place finish in the Six Nations.

Jones' position had been under scrutiny since defeats by Ireland, Wales and Scotland in the same tournament for the first time in 45 years.

"The debrief was a valuable process, we all learned a lot," Jones said.

"Most importantly, we have identified actions to enable the team to move forward positively towards 2023."

The panel reviewing England's performance consisted of "RFU board members, executives and independent experts", while past and present players - as well as the coaches - also gave their feedback.

The RFU says the overall response from the players was "positive and supportive" and there were a "number of contributing factors" that led to England's poor campaign.

Among them was the absence from the coaching team of Jason Ryles and Neil Craig, who were both unable to travel because of the Covid pandemic. Forwards coach Matt Proudfoot missed the start of the training camp after testing positive for the virus while Jones himself was also forced to self-isolate.

The RFU also admits a number of players - especially those from Saracens - "did not have enough game time going into the Six Nations", while other players were overly-fatigued after back-to-back seasons.

The review also concluded England's stringent coronavirus protocols, which they say were "in some cases greater than other unions", had a detrimental impact on the coaching staff and the cohesion of the players.

The RFU added that several recommendations will be implemented before the July Test matches against the United States and Canada, which are currently under review.

As part of the recommendations, the RFU plans to "deepen its alignment" with England's professional clubs, which will start with a summer conference between the major stakeholders in order "to find common ground and goals for the English game going forward".

There will also be additional refereeing input in a bid to rectify England's alarming ill-discipline, as well as "enhanced sports psychology", a more streamlined use of data, and the counsel of "external rugby experts" to help Jones after each campaign.

"Sport is all about fine margins, which is why every campaign debrief is invaluable in helping us to learn and improve," said RFU boss Bill Sweeney.

"Eddie approached this review with a great deal of self-awareness and humility, allowing us to look at every aspect of the tournament to identify every small change we can make in order to improve."

Jones, who steered England to the World Cup final in 2019, was candid about his side's below-par results so far this year.

"During the Six Nations we were not up to our usual high standards and we recognise that," said the Australian.

"I'm looking forward to the summer tour, which will provide a great opportunity to see more of our emerging talent and I'm confident our next team will come back stronger this autumn building up to a winning performance in the next Six Nations."

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

56 comments

  • Comment posted by Gilo, today at 15:56

    Fantastic news for all Welsh supporters. Not only is he rude and arrogant, but he has no class whatsoever. Good luck fighting the wooden spoon against Italy next year Eddie!

  • Comment posted by giggy moon, today at 15:54

    Rugby is not football where the coach is changed at the drop of a hat. That said, why moan about Sarrie's players lack of game time? Why not play fringe players when things are not right? (Italy game was perfect opportunity). Why were we the only nation to take 2 SH's to the W Cup? (and had one injured). Why have the players not improved in last 18 months? Afraid it's your call Eddie.

  • Comment posted by Reg, today at 15:54

    Uncle Eddie keeps his job... Wow, thank goodness for that. As a Welshman, I would hate to see him lose his job before he has time to finish his programme of work. That being the TOTAL destruction of England as a top tier Rugby nation... Keep up the good work Uncle Eddie.. {thumbs up}

  • Comment posted by SA 1962, today at 15:54

    Well hope EJ proves me wrong but do think hes had his best years,teams have moved on and we haven't,the sad thing is he just wont change the old guard yes they have done a great job same as him but its time for new blood,think RFU will regret this poor decision ,unless the cunning plan is Rob Baxter, Shaun Edwards and Andy Farrell in 3 years time,what a combination!!!

  • Comment posted by Ahem, today at 15:52

    Great to see that more entertainment is on the way with the EJ show still on the road.

    Total failure in picking a group of players who had no reason to think they were fit after choosing to stay and play second tier rugby

    No doubt it was everyone’s fault but EJ
    Apparently only managing to finish above Italy was a success to build on after Scotland avoided an embarrassing defeat at twickenham too

  • Comment posted by mrr206, today at 15:52

    Sounds like a bit of a whitewash. Coaches being unavailable due to COVID restrictions, Sarries players short of any game time - these were all known about in advance

    What they are symptomatic of is an England set up who cannot for the life of them adapt (on the pitch or off) when Plan A is not perfectly in place

    Eddie has been a good coach but needs to find a Plan B up his sleeve and fast

  • Comment posted by greenmachine, today at 15:52

    this is great news....thanks rfu, from Ire, Sco, Wal, Fra and Ita!

  • Comment posted by BUSHY, today at 15:52

    Fantastic news for non English rugby fans so let’s celebrate 🎉

    With the talent and money available his “success” is lamentable. Notwithstanding his nasty comments and threats about opposition players; which continue to be totally over the top, embarrassing and unacceptable.

    Still they finished the Six Nations ahead of Italy so congratulations there !

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 15:54

      ET replied:
      A near 80% success rate is hardly lamentable. Enjoy your short term fun.

  • Comment posted by dodgyref, today at 15:49

    Never mind looking into Eddie Jones. The RFU should look into why they've taken funding away from the junior clubs and pumped money into Ladies Rugby. More PC nonsense.

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 15:52

      Obsen replied:
      Do you not like women?

  • Comment posted by beshocked, today at 15:49

    RFU are embarrassing. No support for the championship either. Potential to make it a more interesting competition with a bit of backing but nah - want the premiership to be closed off.

    Perhaps the RFU should have reviewed Jones' inability to experiment vs Italy and using Odogwu to just hold tackle bags.

    O.Lawrence was treated badly too.

    Leadership and inability to adapt - big problems.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 15:48

    Jones has got a pretty easy summer tour, with which, to blood a few new players. England had a very poor 6 Nations, doesn't make them a bad team overnight. They still beat France mind.

    • Reply posted by RFU03, today at 15:53

      RFU03 replied:
      Same team that beat whales convincingly, too. Shows how lucky whales were, they didn't deserve it.

  • Comment posted by Sean G, today at 15:47

    This could very easily be the final nail in the coffin of our World Cup chances. Jones will pick the players he should have picked all year in the summer series and then go straight back to the Sarries boys come November time.

    It is a mistake, but I hope I am proven wrong!

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 15:46

    Sadly it looks to me like everybody has contrived to keep the status quo rather than have a root & branch overhaul.

    Jones failed to see South Africa Africa comming and did not have a captain capable of change.

    Unlucky against Wales regarding refereeing but beyond that England appear to be unable to change direction on or off the field of play.

    We desperately need a decent skipper.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 15:44

    Eddie Jones has a 79.7% success ratio as a coach, by far the highest of any coach, ever (SCW was 71.1) if that is failure, I'll have another couple of pints of it thanks.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 15:50

      ET replied:
      Indeed. Many have very short memories, often fuelled by some oppo fans getting all excited about one win in, say, 40 years.

  • Comment posted by Stantheman, today at 15:44

    "They all learnt a lot" we all know that means nothing will change!
    Another boring kick fest to endure next Six nations.
    Rugby has moved forward and we are still in reverse and denial.

  • Comment posted by AHX, today at 15:42

    With no real significant changes, how can we expect the game to improve?

  • Comment posted by twinprime, today at 15:41

    Surprised there are even comments on this.

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 15:47

      Origo replied:
      Why

  • Comment posted by teignrugby93, today at 15:40

    Shame they didn’t trigger the break clause. I’ve been a big fan of Eddy but we need to implement change from the top down. Unless radical steps are made swiftly to invigorate the team I see nothing but identical pathetic performances in year(s) to come. One dimensional gameplay belongs in the past. Sad times

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 15:48

      ET replied:
      Really? You’ll find SA are fairly predictable as ever.
      England, at their best, are multi dimensional. Weeding out the few that are now past their best is key, without getting rid of everyone.
      Many have their pet dislikes, but for me, Youngs is poor when he isn’t absolutely on his game. He slows delivery down, he doesn’t offer a threat and his kicking can be woeful.

  • Comment posted by nhughes, today at 15:40

    It's a good choice to stick with Jones, clearly things weren't right and the absence of some coaches doesn't help.

    There is an over-reliance on certain players, notably Sarries that weren't prepared. There needs to be more rotation or trust in young, new players - scrum half, midfield and more - that are in form. Saying "talent just isn't there" is ridiculous. Then address discipline and tactics.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 15:50

      ET replied:
      A voice of sanity! Excellent stuff.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 15:39

    I think Jones need to take more risks with the players he chooses. It was clear that the likes of Vunipola were undercooked for the 6 Nations. It speaks volumes when you have Europe's best player not even in the squad.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 15:52

      ET replied:
      Will “Europe’s best player” be on the Lions tour? Will he make the nominations this year?
      I suggest no, and no. Looks like EJ might have been right. (Again).

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport