Scotland have learned the lessons from their two Women's Six Nations defeats and are ready to register their first victory against Wales on Saturday, says wing Megan Gaffney.

Losses away to England and at home to Italy consigned the Scots to a fifth/sixth place play-off in this season's revamped tournament format.

Wales failed to register a point in heavy defeats by France and Ireland.

"The performance is the most important thing," said Gaffney.

"If we perform well the result will take care of itself. We need to look at our processes and make sure we're nailing everything.

"A win would be amazing. There's that saying, 'sometimes you win and sometimes you learn'. I feel like I've learned everything I need to know, I would like to win now.

"We're capable of it, I don't think we're going to have a better opportunity than on Saturday. We're ready."