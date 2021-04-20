Alun Wyn Jones led Wales to the Six Nations title this season

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has signed a new one-year contract with the Welsh Rugby Union and Ospreys.

His current deal was due to finish at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The lock, 35, has extended his deal for another year that will take him through until the end of the 2021-22 season.

"Earlier this year I extended my contract with the Welsh Rugby Union and the Ospreys. I'm really pleased to have done so and to continue my career with my region," Jones said on social media.

"In these very different times off the field and with rugby the focus on the field, I didn't feel the time was right to announce when I put pen to paper, but I am very pleased to extend my current contract for another year.

"I'm grateful that I get to continue to do what I love and to continue playing for the Ospreys.

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported me during my career to date and particularly through these difficult times."

Jones is the world's most-capped player with 148 internationals for Wales and nine Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

Although his new contract extension only runs until the end of the 2021-22 season, there remains potential for Jones to continue playing and represent Wales in a fifth World Cup in 2023.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones made his Ospreys debut in 2005

"I'm delighted Alun's contract extension has been announced in what is huge news for the game in Wales," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

"Alun will go down as one of the greatest players of all time but he is still at the top of the game, performing and winning, and he deserves the contract extension. He is an important part of our future.

"It is not just what he does on the field, it is what he does every minute of every training session. He leads both on and off the field in everything that he does.

"He has huge pride in the jersey and playing for his country and that is evident in his preparation, his effort and commitment."

Jones is also the most-capped Ospreys player with 245 appearances for his region since making his debut in 2005.

"Alun Wyn Jones' commitment to delivering high performances, week in and week out, was evident to everybody during the recent Six Nations campaign when he was undoubtedly one of the players of the tournament," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"His ability to deliver high performances throughout his career is what marks him out as such a world-class player and it is great that he believes the Ospreys can deliver on his and the region's ambitions. His commitment to his home region and his team-mates are obvious for all to see on a daily basis.

"This confirmation of his future plans, despite being agreed for a long time, shows the respect he has for all and not wanting speculation to hinder preparation for Wales and the Ospreys. This gives everyone an insight into the man behind the player.

"His journey with the Ospreys now continues. His presence on the field is mirrored with influence on the culture of our team off the field. This will undoubtedly be at the forefront of our improvement going forward."