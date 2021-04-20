Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mark McCall joined Saracens as first-team coach in 2009 and became director of rugby in January 2011

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall and his coaching team have signed new long-term contracts with the Championship club.

The 53-year-old Northern Irishman will now remain with the north London outfit until the summer of 2025.

McCall has led Sarries to five Premiership titles and three European Champions Cup triumphs since joining the club in 2009.

Nine other backroom staff members have agreed deals of the same length.

Performance director Phil Morrow, head coach Joe Shaw, assistant coach Kelly Brown, backs coach Kevin Sorrell, forwards coach Ian Peel and defence coach Adam Powell have signed four-year contracts.

Senior rugby and mental skills coach Dan Vickers, head of recruitment Nick Kennedy and head of psychology and personal development David Jones have done likewise.

"We believe in the importance of relationships, cohesion and having the best possible people at the helm to help our players," Saracens chief executive Lucy Wray told the club website. external-link

"As we turn a corner and start the next chapter of the Saracens journey, we couldn't be happier to announce that such key people have committed their long-term loyalty to the club."

Saracens are third in the Championship table as they seek an immediate return to the Premiership, having been relegated last season for persistent breaches of the salary cap.