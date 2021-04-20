Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jarrod Evans: Losing Cardiff Blues fly-half would have been a disaster - Young

Wales fly-half Jarrod Evans says he ignored interest from English clubs to sign a new contract with Cardiff Blues.

The 24-year-old has committed his future at the Arms Park

"There was definitely interest from a few clubs in England," said Evans.

"I've been at the club for such a long time, all my mates are here. Cardiff Blues does seem to be going in the right direction and wanting to push for bigger things.

"It's been a bit of a long process, going on for a good few months.

"It's been such an unusual year and you have to weigh up all sorts of things.

"I just wanted to make sure the Blues were going in the right direction. There are a few personnel changes and we've got the training facility being updated.

"It's a relief to get it out of the way and now I can just focus on what rugby we have left this season and getting myself in the best possible shape for next season."

Evans had been negotiating with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and Cardiff Blues because he is one of the elite 38 players chosen by Wales coach Wayne Pivac.

"With the Union coming in, that makes it a bit harder to negotiate, so it's been a little bit longer than usual.

"With everything going on in the last year, that's been adding into it. It's been a little bit more difficult than usual, but we got there in the end."

Evans would have missed out on playing for Wales if he had left for England with the WRU's policy of not selecting players who have won fewer then 60 caps if they chose to play outside of the country.

"It's a difficult one," said Evans.

"As a youngster, you grow up wanting to play for Wales and I came through all the systems here.

"It does have an impact on certain players. A lot of the boys that are a little bit older tend to have that leeway.

"It does have a big impact with making decisions on contracts. You also have to be as realistic as you can about where you are in the set-up.

"Having conversations with some of the coaches, it seems to be quite positive that I'm going in the right direction."

Dwayne Peel: Scarlets switch probably a good outcome for everybody - Dai Young

Evans was an unused member of the Wales squad that won the 2021 Six Nations title.

"When I was in camp we had regular contact," said Evans.

"Dai and Wayne speak pretty often. It's just about making sure the regions are aligned with what the international coaches want me to do.

"That way, the same messages are being delivered at national level and regional level.

"I've spoken to the right people and I'm confident that, if I can get a run of games together and keep improving my game, I can get to where I want to get to.

"I just want to play as much as I can. That's the only way you learn, to be put in situations during a game.

"It's been quite a stop-start season for myself. It seems like when the clubs get a bit of momentum, we look good with all the [international] boys back, we get taken away again.

"It's a little bit disjointed. I went eight weeks without playing up there [with Wales], which was a little bit frustrating.

"There's nothing we can do about it though. It's just about getting those games together and when you get that consistency good things tend to happen."

Taking on Priestland

Evans will battle for a Cardiff Blues starting spot with Wales fly-half Rhys Priestland, who arrives from Bath next season.

"I'm really looking forward to working with him," said Evans.

"He's on fire for Bath and he's got a lot of experience at international and club level.

"It'll be good to see what I can pick up from him and what I can give him as well."