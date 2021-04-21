Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The Premiership is set to expand, possibly for several years, with relegation scrapped for this season at least

Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs has stood down after less than two years in charge.

Former television boss Childs was hired in August 2019 and steered the league through the coronavirus pandemic.

During his time in charge, Premiership Rugby agreed an extension to their television deal with BT Sport, reportedly worth more than £100m.

However scrapping relegation for this season and reported plans to extend ring-fencing have been criticised. external-link

Childs oversaw negotiations that secured £88m of government loan support to bolster club finances in the wake of the pandemic.

The 55-year-old, who will leave his post in "the coming weeks", will act as an advisor to CVC Capital Partners, a key investor in the Premiership, Pro14 and Six Nations.

Childs' predecessor as Premiership chief Mark McCafferty took on a similar role after departing from the English top flight.