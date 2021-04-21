Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rob du Preez has made 19 appearances for Sale in all competitions this season

Sale Sharks fly-half Rob du Preez has been banned for three weeks by an independent disciplinary panel after his red card in the win over Gloucester on Saturday.

The South African was shown a red card in the 23rd minute for a tip tackle on Gloucester prop Val Rapava-Ruskin.

The 27-year-old accepted the charge against him.

He will now miss Premiership fixtures against Worcester Warriors, Leicester Tigers and Bath.