Dwayne Peel's career started in Llanelli with the Scarlets and he also played for Sale and Bristol

Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney says he is excited to see what Dwayne Peel brings on his return to the region.

Peel will take over Delaney's role next season, with the New Zealander appointed director of rugby.

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half Peel initially signed a deal with Cardiff Blues, but opted for a return to his hometown club.

Delaney says Peel "is a pretty rounded man coming back with a lot of other experiences".

Peel, 39, began his coaching career with Bristol in 2016 before leaving to join Ulster's backroom staff the following year.

Delaney said Peel: "Is a great man who has done some brilliant things for this club. We're really excited about him coming back.

"It's great news that it's out there and I think it's been received magnificently well.

"He's been on his travels... he's been away from the region for a long time and he's had his little swag bag, he's picked things up along the way."

Delaney would not be drawn on how his new role will work alongside Peel's, but that his priority is to "make sure the entire coaching group is integrated" and that "everyone understands their job title".

But he insisted Peel would make his mark on the side "without a shadow of a doubt".

"That's the reason why we've brought him back," Delaney said.

"As a director of rugby, my role is rugby, the clue is in the title, but we'll worry about that when we get into next season."

Ryan Elias was in Wales' squad for the 2021 Six Nations, but did not feature

Scarlets take on Dragons in their Pro14 Rainbow Cup opener on Sunday.

The new tournament was meant to feature the existing 12 Pro14 clubs plus four South African sides but, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, it will now be divided into two tournament after the South African sides were denied entry to Europe.

Hooker Ryan Elis will be given his first opportunity to captain Scarlets when they travel to Rodney Parade for their Welsh derby.

His fellow Wales internationals, prop Rob Evans and scrum-half Kieran Hardy, are both available for selection.

Evans has not featured since suffering concussion in their Heineken Champion Cup victory over Bath in December, while Hardy injured his hamstring in Wales' Six Nations win over England in February.

"We're making some inroads in that long-term injury list," said Delaney.

"It's great to see Rob back available, feeling his old self and contributing."

He added that the captaincy is a "very proud moment" for Elias, 26, who he believes will be a "calm, assured leader" and part of their bigger plans for the future.

"When we look at the team and how we project forward over the next two to three years, we have to grow a leadership group of players that are roughly in their mid-20s.

"Ryan has been a big part of that, this is just an opportunity for him to show what he can do."