Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Danny Care has scored 474 points in his 299 games for Harlequins since making his debut in 2006

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Saturday, 24 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish make six changes from their 44-26 defeat at Northampton, as captain Matt Rogerson returns.

Facundo Gigena, Agustin Creevy and Ollie Hoskins form a new front row, while lock George Nott and centre Curtis Rona also come into the XV.

Harlequins are unchanged from their victory over Worcester, with scrum-half Danny Care set to make his 300th appearance for the club.

Meanwhile, full-back Mike Brown will play his 350th game for Quins.

Former England Sevens player Will Edwards could make his Premiership debut for the south-west London side from the bench.

Harlequins head into round 17 of the Premiership campaign fourth in the table, two places and nine points above the Exiles.

London Irish: Parton; Loader, Rona, Stokes, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Gigena, Creevy, Hoskins, Nott, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), Cowan, Tuisue.

Replacements: Cornish, Elrington, Chawatama, Munga, Donnell, Englefield, Atkins, Homer.

Harlequins: Brown; Green, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Baldwin, Louw, Symons, Lamb, Lawday, Evans, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Gray, Els, Collier, Lewies, Kenningham, Landajo, Edwards, Northmore.

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU).