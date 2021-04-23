Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Hanro Liebenberg is one of several Leicester players to return from injury

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Saturday, 24 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leicester welcome Nemani Nadolo, Kobus van Wyk, Hanro Liebenberg and Cyle Brink back to their squad for Saturday's East Midlands derby.

While Nadolo and Brink are named on the bench after injury, South Africans Van Wyk and Liebenberg are fit to start.

Northampton make six changes as prop Alex Waller returns to the side.

Ollie Sleightholme has scored nine times in his last six appearances and continues on the wing for Chris Boyd's play-off chasers.

Saints have lost just once away in all competitions in 2021, though Leicester are on their best run at home since 2016 - winning their past six.

Steve Borthwick's hosts will start the game eight points behind their rivals.

Leicester: Steward; Van Wyk, Scott, Kelly, Murimurivalu; Ford, B Youngs; Genge, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Wells, Green, Liebenberg, Wallace, Wiese

Replacements: Clare, De Bruin, Heyes, Lavanini, Brink, Van Poortvliet, Henry, Nadolo

Northampton: Furbank; Proctor, Hutchinson, Francis, Sleightholme; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller (co-capt), Matavesi, Painter, Ribbans, Moon, Wood, Ludlam (co-capt), Harrison

Replacements: Haywood, Auterac, Hill, Coles, Adendorff, James, Tuala, Freeman

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).