Newcastle lock Sean Robinson will make his 100th appearance for the Falcons at Kingsholm

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 24 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

George Skivington makes three changes to his 11th-placed Gloucester side for the visit of 10th-placed Newcastle.

The Cherry and Whites have a new half-back pairing as scrum-half Stephen Varney and fly-half Lloyd Evans come in while Kyle Moyle starts at full-back.

Newcastle make six changes, with Matias Orlando and Luther Burrell coming in at centre, and Chidera Obonna making his Premiership debut on the wing.

Brett Connon is back at fly-half while there are two changes in the pack.

Gary Graham returns at flanker as Mark Wilson rests a knee injury, while Trevor Davison is fit to start at prop after being forced to pull out of last week's loss to Bristol.

Lock Sean Robinson will make his 100th appearance for the club.

Gloucester: Moyle; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, May; Evans, Varney; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Balmain, Slater, Craig, Clement, Ludlow (capt), Ackermann

Replacements: Socino, Ford-Robinson, Stanley, Garvey, Reid, Heinz, Twelvetrees, Carreras

Newcastle: Penny; Wacokecoke, Orlando, Burrell, Obonna; Connon Young (capt); Davison, McGuigan, Mulipola, Peterson, Robinson, Welch, Graham, Chick

Replacements: Blamire, Brocklebank, Ah You, Fuser, Van der Walt, Schreuder, Flood, Lucock

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).