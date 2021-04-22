Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Hannah Jones (third from right) played as Wales lost 45-0 against Ireland

Women's 2021 Six Nations fifth/sixth play-off: Scotland v Wales Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 24 April Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Two Scotland, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and app.

Centre Hannah Jones will captain Wales in their Women's Six Nations fifth-place play-off against Scotland.

GB Sevens hopeful Jones wears the armband in place of Siwan Lillicrap, who is ruled out with an ankle injury.

Scrum-half Megan Davies and hooker Robyn Lock make their first Six Nations starts.

Head coach Warren Abrahams makes nine personnel changes as Wales look to finish strongly after heavy defeats against Ireland and away in France.

Gemma Rowland comes in to partner Jones in the centre, and a start for Caitlin Lewis on the left wing shifts Jasmine Joyce to full-back.

Bethan Dainton starts at openside in place of the injured Lillicrap, with Manon Johnes switching to the blindside and Georgia Evans moving to number eight.

Replacements Gwenllian Jenkins, Abbie Fleming, Shona Powell-Hughes, Jade Knight and Megan Webb are all set to make their first appearances of the competition.

"We're excited about the opportunity to go out one more time in a Six Nations match and represent the jersey," said Abrahams.

"We have some injuries - Siwan in particular is a big loss as captain and one of our standout players to date - but equally it's a chance to give others the opportunity to put their hands up with the Rugby World Cup next year.

"It's good to see some leaders getting additional responsibility with Hannah Jones as captain and another of our leaders Georgia stepping up as vice-captain.

"It's a privilege to be in this position, opportunities like these don't come around every day so we have to take responsibility now and make this one count.

"We know we didn't start well in our first two matches, we have to make sure we get straight out from the blocks on Saturday and build our innings from there."

Wales: Jasmine Joyce; Lisa Neumann, Gemma Rowland, Hannah Jones (capt), Caitlin Lewis; Robyn Wilkins, Megan Davies; Caryl Thomas, Robyn Lock, Donna Rose, Natalia John, Teleri Wyn Davies, Manon Johnes, Bethan Dainton, Georgia Evans.

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Gwenllian Jenkins, Cerys Hale, Gwen Crabb, Shona Powell-Hughes, Abbie Fleming, Jade Knight, Megan Webb.