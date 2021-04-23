Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Caelan Doris missed all of Ireland's Six Nations campaign because of his concussion symptoms

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Leinster v Munster Venue: Royal Dublin Society, Dublin Date: Saturday, 24 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Caelan Doris will return after three months out because of concussion symptoms in Leinster's Pro14 Rainbow Cup opener against Munster on Saturday.

Doris' last action was for Leinster against Munster on 23 January as he was forced to pull out of the Ireland Six Nations squad 10 days later.

Garry Ringrose and James Ryan are also named in the Leinster squad following recent injuries.

With Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne absent, Harry Byrne starts at fly-half.

In Sexton's absence, centre Ringrose captains the side after recovering from an ankle injury with lock Ryan named on the bench after being out since Ireland's penultimate Six Nations game against Scotland because of a head knock.

The Leinster starting team also includes Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Andrew Porter and Ryan Baird, who all featured in Ireland's Six Nations campaign.

Byrne, a brother of fellow Leinster fly-half Ross Byrne, is partnered at half-back by Hugh O'Sullivan with Ireland internationals Jamison Gibson-Park and Luke McGrath both missing.

Munster have named a strong team which includes Ireland players Keith Earls, Conor Murray, Tadhg Beirne, CJ Stander, Chris Farrell, Joey Carbery, Shane Daly and Peter O'Mahony, who captains the side.

South Africa's World Cup winner Damian de Allende will partner Farrell at centre.

Leinster: Larmour; Kearney, Ringrose (capt), O'Loughlin, Lowe; Harry Byrne, O'Sullivan; E Byrne, Sheehan, Porter; Molony, Baird; Murphy, Penny, Doris.

Replacements: Cronin, Dooley, Bent, Ryan, Fardy, Foley, Frawley, O'Brien.

Munster: Haley; Earls, Farrell, De Allende, Daly; Carbery, Murray; Kilcoyne, Scannell, Archer; Kleyn, Beirne; O'Mahony (capt), O'Donoghue,Stander.

Replacements: Barron, Loughman, Knox, Wycherley, G Coombes, Casey, Healy, Nash.