Rory Best and Allen Clarke pictured during their time with Ulster as captain and assistant coach

Former Ireland and Ulster captain Rory Best has been appointed to the coaching staff of Major League Rugby side Seattle Seawolves.

Best will work alongside former Ulster assistant coach Allen Clarke and Pate Tuilevuka, who moves from Director of Rugby to become interim head coach.

A statement issued by the Seawolves said Best and Clarke had been recruited "to bolster Seattle's technical and high-performance skills".

Best retired from playing in 2019.

The 124-times capped ex-Ireland hooker called time on his professional playing days after the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

His move to MLR outfit Seattle represents his first foray into professional coaching and according to the club he will "help build elite player skills and capabilities".

'Laying the groundwork for the future'

"Clarke and Best will be with Seattle through the remainder of the 2021 season, helping direct the current campaign and laying the groundwork for the future development of the club," their statement read.

Best toured twice with the British and Irish Lions in 2013 and 2017 during an illustrious career.

Clarke, who made eight appearances for Ireland in the number two shirt, had already been involved in the start-up American league, having joined the Dallas Jackals as Director of Rugby.

However, Dallas opted out of the 2021 season, so Clarke has made himself available as a technical coach to the Seawolves.

Clarke had previously been with Ospreys. joining them as forwards coach in 2017, before becoming their head coach, then parting ways with the Weslh Pro14 side in 2019.