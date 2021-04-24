Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

George North has won 102 Wales caps and played three Tests for the British and Irish Lions on two tours, in Australia in 2013 and New Zealand four years later

Wales back George North faces an anxious wait to see whether he will be fit for a third British and Irish Lions tour after suffering a leg injury for Ospreys against Cardiff Blues.

North suffered the problem early in the second half of the opening Pro14 Rainbow Cup match.

The 29-year-old played an important role in Wales' 2021 Six Nations title success, featuring at centre.

Lions coach Warren Gatland names his squad to face South Africa on 6 May.

North appeared to get his leg stuck in the Liberty Stadium turf and was in notable pain before helped off the field.

He was featuring on the wing for his region after being used as a centre by Wales coach Wayne Pivac this season.

This versatility would see North being a prime candidate to be named in Gatland's 36-man squad to tour South Africa in July and August.