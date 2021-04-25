Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Schwarz's two tries were the highlight of a game that Pirates let slip away

Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle says his side are low on confidence after an error-strewn 20-18 loss at home to Ampthill.

The Pirates outscored Ampthill three tries to one but the visitors kicked five penalties with Russell Bennett's 77th-minute kick sealing the win.

"That didn't look like a Pirates team out there for me today," Cattle said.

"The error count was through the roof; we've put numerous try-scoring opportunities down."

"I think that shows a team that's potentially a little bit low on confidence," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

A Will Cargill penalty and unconverted tries for Alex Schwarz and John Stevens saw the hosts lead 13-6 at the interval.

But Louis Grimoldby's third penalty and a try for Richard Streets saw Ampthill lead by a point 10 minutes into the second half.

Schwarz's second try put the hosts ahead once more, but two Bennett penalties secured the win which left the Pirates third in the Championship, having played at least a game more than the teams around them.

"People will look at three tries to one. We lost because our discipline was poor at times under pressure and we couldn't execute in attack, and that puts your defence under pressure," Cattle added.

"When you look at the back line, it's a new group of boys together really, but having said that some of the chances created today, you've got to take them otherwise you're not going to win games. "