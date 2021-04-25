Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Evans had to be replaced after just 31 minutes of Harlequins' win against London Irish

Harlequins back row Will Evans has confirmed his season is over after fracturing a tibia.

Evans, 24, was injured in the first half of Quins' 25-21 Premiership win against London Irish on Saturday.

"I can't even begin to tell you how gutted and sad I feel currently," he said on Instagram. external-link "A fractured tibia puts me out for the rest of a season that promises so much."

Evans has scored three tries in his 14 Premiership starts this season.

Quins sit fourth in the table with five regular season matches to play.