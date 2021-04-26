Wales have not beaten New Zealand since 1953

Wales will host New Zealand, world champions South Africa, fellow southern hemisphere heavyweights Australia and Fiji in this year's Autumn Nations Series at the Principality Stadium.

The All Blacks, making their first visit to Cardiff since 2017, kick off the series on 30 October.

South Africa, on the heels of hosting a British and Irish Lions tour, arrive the following Saturday.

Fiji are next on 14 November, with Australia last up on 20 November

Victory against the Wallabies on that Saturday would ensure a hat-trick of consecutive wins for Wales against Australia for just the second time since the two teams first met in 1908.

The All Blacks fixture is outside World Rugby's official international window, so Wales could be without players who play their domestic rugby in another country unless an agreement can be reached.

All fixtures and the return of supporters to sporting events will be subject to any Covid-19 restrictions in place at the time, but the Welsh Rugby Union says "there is a confidence that the Autumn Nations Series 2021 will see the return of supporters to Principality Stadium".

WRU chief executive Steve Phillips said: "It is our aim and ambition to deliver the Autumn Nations Series 2021 with full crowds.

"We are working alongside Welsh Government and Public Health Wales to ensure this is done correctly and safely, and in order for us to move forward and deliver events of this scale we must plan ahead, be flexible and prepared for change.

"Getting the Autumn Nations Series on sale early is an essential step in this process."

A new digital ticketing system will be in place that will help an effective track and trace as part of the Government's on-going fight against coronavirus.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac, who led them to the Six Nations title this season, said: "There is no doubt this is a huge autumn series fixture list and we are already looking forward to it, especially with the prospect of having supporters back at Principality Stadium.

"It would be close to 21 months since we have had the chance to play in front of our fans at our home stadium, so it is hugely exciting to have the fixtures announced and I hope it excites the rugby public.

"It will be a big campaign against quality opposition, but we see it as another opportunity to test ourselves while we continue on our journey to France 2023 [World Cup].

"As a group we haven't faced a southern hemisphere side yet with last year's summer tour cancelled and autumn series rejigged, so we are looking forward to welcoming all four sides to Cardiff for what will be four huge Test matches."